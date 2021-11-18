Meijer announces free home delivery in greater Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — In preparation for holiday gatherings, Meijer announced its stores in the Indianapolis area will offer delivery and pickup services for free as a way to help customers balance busy schedules.

The seasonal program starts this week, providing free, same-day shipping or pickup on orders costing $35 or more.

Customers are able to shop online or by using their app for grocery items, toys, pet food, beauty products and even alcohol. They would schedule their most convenient delivery or pickup time and a personal shopper would select the items according to those preferences.

The free home delivery and pickup services will be available to customers at all stores in the greater Indianapolis area.