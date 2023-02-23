INDIANAPOLIS — Megabus is reducing service in Indianapolis and canceling trips effective immediately.

“Due to a recent business decision made by our operating partner, Miller Transportation, Megabus will no longer be able to sell tickets in select Midwest cities and will need to cancel trips operated by Miller Transportation effective February 23,” according to the Vice President of Commercial Megabus, Colin Emberson.

This comes approximately one month after Megabus announced a partnership with Miller Transportation to expand services. The short-lived program allowed Indiana residents to access several other cities across the Midwest such as Chicago, Nashville, and Detroit.

In Indianapolis service will continue to be offered to Kokomo, Peru, Rochester, Plymouth, South Bend, and Elkhart.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to find opportunities to resume service in the future,” said Emberson.

Customers impacted by this decision will be notified in the coming days.