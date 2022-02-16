INDIANAPOLIS — Marya Sherron describes herself as spicy, smart, and loving. We’ll see how the Noblesville mom uses those qualities when she competes on ‘Survivor 42‘ premiering on March 9 on CBS. She will face off against 17 other contestants to compete for a $1 million prize.

Marya is a 47-year-old stay-at-home mom. She, like many other Americans, was personally impacted by COVID-19. She says her hero is her brother Kious Kelly. Kelly was the first nurse in New York to die of COVID-19. On her biography that’s on CBS.com she said “He gave his life for others. He was a dearly loved and respected nurse. He passed on March 24, 2020.”

Season 42 is expected to follow the same format as Season 41. The contestants will compete for 26 days, not the typical 39. According to CBS, Season 42 will be “one of the most intense versions” of the series ever.

The 18 castaways will be divided into 3 tribes. Mayra will be on the Taku tribe and will wear orange.

“My greatest asset is my emotional intelligence and ability to accurately read people. My game will be easy to argue at the final three. I believe being likable and smart/savvy pays off in the end and secures the vote,” Marya went on to say in her biography.

You can count on CBS4 to keep you updated on how Marya is doing on Survivor 42. Screenrant.com gave her the 4th best odds to win the season.