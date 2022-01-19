Meehan charged in 2021 shooting death of Terre Haute police detective

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury returned an indictment for a Terre Haute man for charges in his involvement in the shooting death of former Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Shane Meehan is charged with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death. He was previously charged by a federal criminal complaint in July of last year.

On July 7, 2021, court documents stated that Meehan pulled up next to the gate at the secured parking lot for the Terre Haute RA building, got out and threw a Molotov Cocktail toward the building.

Shortly after, Ferency walked out of the building and was confronted by Meehan who had a gun. Meehan is said to have then shot Ferency, who died of his injuries.

Greg Ferency (Photo courtesy of WTWO)

Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and assigned with the FBI Task Force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been working with them since 2010.

“Every day, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers are entrusted to protect the public and uphold equal justice under law, all at the risk of their own lives. As such, the murder of a federal law enforcement officer in the line of duty is an attack against our entire community,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers in a statement released about Meehan’s indictment.

Meehan was shot twice during a gun battle with another officer, and then got into his truck and left from the scene.

Law enforcement officials found Meehan at a Terre Haute hospital where he underwent surgery for his gunshot wounds. Previous court documents stated a firearm and three Molotov Cocktails were discovered in Meehan’s truck along with additional ammunition.

“This indictment is another step forward in bringing resolution to the ambush of Task Force Officer Greg Ferency, who was one of 73 law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty last year, and one of three of our own FBI family to lose their lives at the hands of others,” said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “We continue to mourn Greg’s tragic loss and are reminded every day of the ultimate sacrifice he made while serving his community and country. We are committed to a thorough and meticulous investigation to bring resolution to this case and ensure accountability.”

Meehan has been ordered detained in the custody of U.S. Marshals pending trial, and will make his initial appearance on the indictment before a judge at a later date.

The murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by lifetime imprisonment or death.

The FBI has been investigating the case with the assistance of the Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police.