Meals continue through Indy Parks and Recreation program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As students are home from school until May, Indy Parks and Recreation is making sure they continue to get nutritious meals.

The organization said it is continuing its free after-school meal services for people 18-years old and under. Adults can also get a sandwich from the program thanks to Second Helpings.

The meals are available Monday through Friday. No registration is necessary and the meals are free. While children must be present to get a meal, they don't have to eat it on site.

The meal servicing sites are as followed: