McDonald’s is giving free breakfast to teachers and school staff all next week

This time, breakfast is on McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain is showing its appreciation for America’s educators with a free “Thank You Meal” during breakfast hours from Monday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Oct. 15.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the free breakfast, which is available at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide. You’ll need a valid work ID to get the free meal, which will be served in a Happy Meal box.

In lieu of a Happy Meal toy, the meals will come with a thank-you note.

The meal includes choice a sandwich (Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit), hash browns and a choice of drink (medium soft drink, coffee or iced coffee).

The deal is available in the drive-thru and front counter only and limited to one per person per day. It’s not available with Mobile Order & Pay or McDelivery, according to the McDonald’s website.

Last year, McDonald’s had a similar giveaway recognizing health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics for their work during the pandemic. The chain gave out an estimated 12 million meals to first responders during the campaign.

According to USA Today, the weeklong campaign is McDonald’s “first big national thank you gesture” geared toward teachers.

McDonald’s will also run a #ThankYouMeal social media campaign recognizing educators for their efforts.