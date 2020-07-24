McDonald’s, Chipotle requiring customers to wear face coverings

McDonald’s and Chipotle announced they would soon require customers to wear masks or other face coverings as cases of Covid-19 surge across the United States.

McDonald’s announced Friday that starting August 1, customers who walk into its restaurants will have to wear face coverings.

Chipotle’s mask requirement was effective Friday, and signage has been put up at restaurants to let people know about the policy, a spokesperson told CNN Business.

The moves follow similar policies from major restaurant chains and retailers, including Starbucks, Panera, Walmart, Kroger.

McDonald’s said that about 80% of its restaurants are in areas that already require face coverings. But “it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” the company said in a statement.

It’s also anticipating that some customers might not like the new rule.

“In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way,” McDonald’s said, adding that that employees will be trained “to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way.” Customers who enter a McDonald’s location without a mask will be offered one by an employee. If they refuse to wear it, they’ll be asked to stand at a designated spot, away from other customers, where they’ll receive their orders.

McDonald’s also said Friday that it is continuing its pause on reopening dining rooms for another 30 days.