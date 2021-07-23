Mayor’s Office announces fourth teen council to shape policy moving forward

INDIANAPOLIS– Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Marion County Commission on Youth announced their fourth youth council.

25 students from 20 different high schools will meet throughout the school year to discuss the issues facing Indianapolis.

The council will work closely with mayor’s office, sharing their concerns and solutions as Indianapolis looks to the future.

“What we’re going to do is advise the mayor on initiatives that we’re passion about and come up with new ideas to bring to the table,” said 16-year-old Maddie Barber.

“I am most excited about working with a melting pot group of young people,” said 16-year-old Matthew Fritz-Kent.

The teens say they will use their voices to talk about issues like gun violence, climate change and mental health issues.

“I used to live in a neighborhood that a lot of crime and stuff like that,” said Amiya Jones. “So, I would like to learn how to prevent it.”

“I know there are so many young voices with different perspectives but with the Mayor’s Youth Council there’s an actual opportunity to display those voices and get them to an effective place,” said Lizzie Koschnick, 16 years old.

The council will work closely with mayor’s office, sharing their concerns and solutions as Indianapolis looks to the future.

“Young people are our future,” said Bernard Mickle, Director of Youth Engagement for the Marion County Commission on Youth. “If you want to see the future change, you must impact and engage the present.”