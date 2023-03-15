INDIANAPOLIS — The ceremonial planting of the 30,000th tree in Indianapolis will take place Thursday to celebrate the completion of a critical climate action goal set in the city’s sustainability and resilience action plan, Thrive Indianapolis, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

Mayor Joe Hogsett will join the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful Thursday, March 16, 9:30 a.m. at Willard Park to recognize the more than five years of work and thousands of hours from volunteers. The efforts made by volunteers led to the project being completed approximately two years early.

The event will also serve as a celebration of Indy’s 35th consecutive designation as an official Tree City USA. Mayor Hogsett is expected to plant the 30,000th tree.

Attendees of the event are invited to plant more trees around the park after remarks. Gloves, equipment, and instructions will be provided by organizers.