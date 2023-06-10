INDIANAPOLIS — In the past 24 hours ten people have gotten shot, one person was stabbed, and one other person was killed, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The person that was killed, marks the 100th homicide in Indianapolis. 84 of the homicides are considered criminal.

Three of the people that were shot were also children ages: 8, 11, and 13.

Below is a statement from Mayor Joe Hogsett on the violence:

“Last night, gun violence harmed several people across Indianapolis, including multiple children who sustained injuries in separate accidental shootings. Yet their true cause was no accident. I share the anger of our community in the proliferation and reckless use of firearms in Indianapolis, and pledge to continue fighting for common-sense gun safety measures to protect our most vulnerable.”

Gun safety measures proposed by Mayor Hogsett will be presented before the City-County Council Public Safety and Criminal Justice committee in the upcoming week.

