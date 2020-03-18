Mayor Hogsett, Indy Chamber of Commerce address small business relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined representatives from the Indy Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to highlight resources for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The address focused on the launch of the Rapid Response Hub and how small businesses can prepare for the expected deployment of federal aid.

Hogsett also highlighted the City’s coronavirus community resources page.

“There you will find information on everything from food assistance for children, to worker support, to child care and much more,” said Hogsett. “You’ll also find ways to donate to programs helping the most vulnerable in our city.”

The Rapid Response Hub provides the latest updates and information from the city, the Indiana Department of Health, the CDC and more.

It also provides links to additional resources including the Small Business Administration, and answers frequently asked questions about dealing with the virus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hogsett also announced Wednesday that the Chamber's Business Ownership Initiative will pivot its efforts towards helping small businesses. This will help business owners navigate during this pandemic.

He recognized the strain this has put on businesses.

"The business losses alone will be in the hundreds of millions, not the hundreds of thousands," said Hogsett. "Because of the efforts of Governor Holcomb and his office, Indian is well positioned to receive disaster loan assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration."

The mayor said his message to small businesses is to take this time to prepare documentation you'll need to apply for federal relief. You'll find a presentation on the Rapid Response Hub site that walks you through the application process.