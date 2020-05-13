Mayor Hogsett to announce plan for reopening Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Today we’ll learn whether Marion County is on track to reopen. The current stay-at-home order for the county will expire on Friday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

They’re expected to announce whether the stay-at-home order will be extended or whether it will be allowed to expire. They’ll also talk about the next steps for reopening the county and also timing and specifics of how the county will reopen.

Marion County is one of only three counties in the state that has not lifted orders yet.

Most other counties in Indiana are in “stage two” of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track Plan” where restaurants are able to have customers dine-in at half-capacity and salons are open.

Marion County, along with Monroe and Cass Counties, have all been under extended orders, so businesses have not been able to get back to a sense of normalcy.

Back in April, Hogsett said prematurely reopening Marion County could set back the progress we’ve made.

Right now Marion County makes up 30 percent of the state’s coronavirus cases and another 29 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

We will livestream their press conference on our website.