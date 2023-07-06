INDIANAPAOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett recently proposed new changes to improve the city’s infrastructure, specifically safety along busy roads and intersections. The proposal has tens of millions of dollars in possible changes.

“We must get serious about addressing these challenges… Address the challenges currently facing pedestrians, bikers, and drivers who use our infrastructure,” he said.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Hogsett announced a number of changes he’s proposing to the City-County Council.

He said one of his priorities is increasing safety near schools and residential areas. This includes things like flashing beacons and signage at every Indianapolis school on busier roads. As of now, he said 25 schools across the city still need these upgrades.

“By making key safety upgrades, we can help ensure students and their families can make it to and from school each day.”

In addition to the increased signage, Mayor Hogsett said he is looking to add video enforcement in school zones. This proposal would have to be addressed at the next state legislative session.

This is already being done in construction zones, and the mayor says this is needed in our city’s schools.

“We believe the same technology used to protect the hardworking laborers on road projects should be used to protect our children as well.”

The mayor’s plan also includes $25 million of resurfacing residential streets and sidewalk repairs.

These are just the local changes Mayor Hogsett is looking to make throughout the city. Additionally, he is proposing updates to the statewide road funding formula. The proposal would bring $49 million in yearly road funding to Marion County and $96 million total to the nine Central Indiana counties.

Mayor Hogsett is running for re-election in November. His republican challenger, Jefferson Shreve, sent a statement about the mayor’s announcement saying in part:

“It’s amazing how many new plans are being unveiled as election day nears. After seven years of ineffective leadership and as voters are desperate for new leadership, only now does Joe Hogsett have a plan to combat Indy’s crumbling infrastructure.”