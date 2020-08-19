Mayor Hogsett, newly-formed committee to provide update on plans for getting downtown Indy back on track

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Downtown Indy Rebuilding and Recovery Committee will detail how they plan to get downtown Indy back on track.

This comes after rioters vandalized nearly 80 downtown businesses earlier this year.

The Downtown Indy Rebuilding and Recovery Committee is comprised of nearly two dozen entrepreneurs, executives, and government, community and religious stakeholders.

Some tasks the committee focused on include:

Assess the existing environmental landscape and relevant information impacting recovery including data collection around business interruption and associated costs, real-time inventory/map of business tenants, timelines for return-to-work from all sectors, consumer confidence trends, etc.

Seek additional industry-specific input to identifying existing barriers preventing stabilization and recovery within each sector-type.

Support existing Black-owned businesses and seek opportunities to reduce barriers that could lead to an increase in the number of Black-owned businesses.

Develop and launch hyper-local focused promotions targeted at prospective downtown consumers from Central Indiana.

Create inclusive and diverse events that build equitable and quality of life experiences balanced against the continued public health crisis and its limitations.

Review, support and expand quality of life fundamentals for downtown, including continued street cleanliness, beautification, and safety/security issues.

Assist in identifying additional funding partners and other organization critical to the long-term success of downtown’s recovery.

Today’s meeting begins at 11 a.m. We will stream it live here.