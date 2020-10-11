Mayor Hogsett looks to clarify IMPD General Orders Board requirements

INDIANAPOLIS — The City County Council is poised to grant unprecedented citizen oversight to the rules that govern the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Mayor Joe Hogsett tells CBS4 News he is seeking some clarification on requirements about who can serve on the proposed General Orders Board.

17 of 25 councilors have signed on as co-sponsors of Proposal 237 which comes up for a final vote Monday night.

The proposal would establish a General Orders Board and charge it with writing the rules that govern IMPD, everything from uniforms to Internal Affairs and fatal Use of Force investigations.

Currently, a three-member General Orders Committee, made up of two appointees by the Chief of Police and one by the officers, writes and oversees 534 pages of rules.

Under the new plan, the mayor and the Council would each appoint two citizens, the chief would name two and the Fraternal Order of Police would nominate one, giving community members a 4-3 voting majority.

“What Proposition 237 really embodies is what I believe is the will of our city is given the challenges of what our city has faced,” said Hogsett. “I support 237 because I think it’s a step in the right direction and it is keeping in my estimation what the people of the city of Indianapolis demand, more accountability in terms of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.”

As written, Proposal 237 bans citizen nominees who are either current or former law enforcement officers as well as their relatives.

A criminal history would not disqualify a citizen from nomination.

“No family member can participate in such a board, which tells those citizens in our community family members of police officers they are second class citizens,” said Rick Snyder, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86, “yet someone who has made bad choices in life, committed crimes and been convicted of that can direct the policy of how we’re going to investigate crimes and make arrests. That does not make sense to any sane person.

“Our elected officials said they are going to strip away that authority from our chief of police, by the way, one of the few black law enforcement executives in the United States.”

During a Council hearing last week, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said he would work to fulfill any new mandate regarding a new General Orders Board.

Mayor Hogsett told CBS4 News that he might seek further clarification from council leadership this weekend as to the proposal’s definition of what an immediate family member of a current or former police officer would constitute for disqualification from the board.

“Our civilians need to play a greater role in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,” said the mayor. “We may differ on the ultimate makeup of the review commission may be.”

Hogsett said he was not concerned over the inclusion of convicted felons on the board if it included a nominee who committed a minor crime years ago and had lived a law abiding life in the years after.

The mayor said he would never name a nominee who had been convicted of a serious felony.

Republican councilors, who are outnumbered by a 20-5 margin, have three potential amendments ready for introduction Monday night which would protect the interests of police officers.

One would prohibit convicted felons from serving on the General Orders Board.

One would permit present or retired officers or their relatives to be nominated by the council or mayor.

A third would require all General Orders rules adoptions to pass by a 5-2 margin.

The Council will also vote on the city’s 2021 municipal budget.