LIVESTREAM: Mayor Hogsett, IMPD share update on policing reforms

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on ongoing policing reforms.

The virtual press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. We will livestream it here.

IMPD says the press conference is in response to calls from the community.

They said they will not share specific updates on recent police action shootings.

Chief Taylor spoke about Dreasjon Reed’s death and an officer’s insensitive comment last week.

At that time, he said he has no reason to think the officer who killed Reed acted inappropriately, but he is waiting to see how the investigation turns out.