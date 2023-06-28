INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders from the city of Indianapolis gathered Wednesday to announce details of a distribution event where hundreds of free gun locks will be given away to Marion County residents at New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, according to a press release sent from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Gun locks are simple tools, but they can address a significant source of the gun deaths we have seen this year in our city,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Our goal today is to make responsible gun ownership as easy and accessible as possible, because if you don’t take responsibility now, you may be responsible later.”

On Sunday, July 2, from noon to 2 p.m., Marion County residents can go to New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church located at 10125 east 30th Street in Indianapolis to pick up a free gun lock.

“Far too often, we are seeing children and teens get their hands on firearms and the consequences are deadly. I ask all gun owners to safely store their guns and keep them out of the hands of children. Their lives are at stake,” said IMPD Chief Taylor.

Nearly 600 gun locks were provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office while the remaining locks were provided by Project ChildSafe. The lock is created to fit most semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, rifles, shotguns, and gun cases. The lock will also come with safety information and there will be a “no questions asked” policy when distributing the locks.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have provided free gun locks to our community for over a decade, but sadly, the need appears greater than ever. That’s why we are pleased to partner with our colleagues at IMPD in this important effort to turn back the tide of preventable injuries and death, especially amongst our youngest citizens,” said Marion County Sheriff, Kerry Forestal.

Gun locks will also be available at Indianapolis Public Libraries branches during regular hours.

“Our faith community, along with law enforcement, community partners, and residents —have a responsibility to prevent senseless gun deaths and injuries that are impacting some of our youngest residents. I’ve lost several of my middle school students that I mentor to accidental gun violence,” said Pastor Darrell Brooks from New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.

Additional gun locks are expected to be available for distribution at IMPD sites soon.