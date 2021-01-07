Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine to hold briefing on Marion County’s coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will join Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine for an update on the response to the coronavirus pandemic in Marion County Thursday.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be watched live on this page.

On Wednesday, Dr. Caine spoke at Governor Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing. Holcomb announced Indiana will begin vaccinating Hoosiers by age.

Hoosiers 80 and older can make appointments starting Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Dr. Caine is part of the state’s advisory committee for vaccinations and said she believes the approach to start with people 80 and up – then 70s, then 60s – is the correct approach.

The press conference comes after the NCAA’s announcement that the entire March Madness tournament would be held in Indianapolis and central Indiana.