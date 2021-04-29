Mayor Hogsett and other stakeholders set to discuss 2021 State of Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other community leaders will have an open conversation Thursday about the recovery of downtown Indy during the 2021 State of Downtown.

The area is still in recovery from the pandemic, but they say the focus today is on the future.

“It always pushes us to think a little bit more about how we can continue to grow our downtown, it’s value and vibrancy,” explained Sherry Seiwert, the president of Downtown Indy Inc.

Seiwert says several topics will be discussed. That includes the NCAA tournament and its economic impact, upcoming conventions and events, and allowing the workforce to come back downtown.

There are some signs of recovery.

Seiwert says some vacant spaces have already been leased, condo sales are on the rise and over this past weekend. Mass Ave and other downtown restaurants were busy with customers.

This year’s event will be held in-person. Only those invited can attend.

Others will be able to tune in here.

It begins at 4 p.m.