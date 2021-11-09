Massive Comcast internet outage hits Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — People across Central Indiana don’t have internet because of a nationwide outage. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages across the country.

CBS4 was told small businesses have been impacted because they cannot process credit cards.

CBS4 is working to find out more information and when residents can expect the internet to come back online. If you’re experiencing issues at your business, fill out the form below.