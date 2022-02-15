JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) massive I-69 project is slowly making its way out of Morgan County and into the final phases of the project. This means construction and slow downs for parts of Johnson and Marion counties.

“We are doing some finishing touches in Morgan County,” explained INDOT Strategic Communications Director Mallory Duncan. “It was too cold when we opened it to do our permanent pavement markings, so they are going to see crews go in and do permanent pavement marking. We are working on a couple roundabouts in Morgan County as well.”

Construction has already started in parts of State Road 37 near Southport Road. When completed, State Road 37 will become I-69. Crews will also be working on a western service road in Johnson County. Duncan says INDOT is not expecting to shut down any major roads or arteries, but drivers will see reduced flow and increased traffic.

INDOT plans to be working in three counties at once in the coming year. This includes work on I-465, which is the finish line of the decade long project.

“We are doing a couple bridge closures on I-465 as we work to get that interchange ready for all this traffic coming to and from I-69,” explained Duncan. “We are going to do lane closures as we work on those bridges because we can’t have concrete falling on live traffic.”

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.