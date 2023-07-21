INDIANAPOLIS — A Cumberland daycare van carrying 16 passengers crashed in Indianapolis Friday, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. to the 10400 block of East Washington Street. Upon arrival, crews requested a Mass Casualty response due to the number of patients.

Bright Minds Academy children and staff were traveling in a white Ford van that was headed west on Washington St. to drop the kids off when it collided with a gray Chevy Traverse headed east on Washington St.

There were 13 children and 2 adults on board of the van at the time of the crash. The children ranged in ages from 10 months to 9-years-old.

After being transported to area hospitals, all children and adults were reported to be in good condition and with no serious injuries.