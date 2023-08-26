INDIANAPOLIS — A Mass Casualty response has been issued on the near north side of Indianapolis after an IndyGo bus crashed with a van and a Cadillac, according to the police on the scene.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the bus was coming north, the van was going west, and a Cadillac was in close proximity when the accident occurred at East 32nd Street and Central Avenue.

At least three people have been transported to the hospital in stable condition with no major injuries reported.

Possible entrapment was also reported.

We have a crew on the scene, information will be updated as it becomes available.