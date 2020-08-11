Mask argument leads man to open fire with airsoft pistol on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — An argument over wearing a mask led to a violent incident on Indy’s south side.

According to police, a man got upset when they saw someone not wearing a mask and fired several shots with an airsoft pistol.

The argument and shooting took place in the parking lot of a shopping center on Madison Avenue.

Witnesses claim they saw a man wearing a mask confronted a woman who wasn’t wearing a face covering.

That’s when an employee at a laundry business came outside and told the man to leave her daughter alone.

According to the police report, during that disagreement, the unknown man opened fire with airsoft pistol.

Customers say no which side of the mask debate people fall on, everyone needs to act more civilized.

“I think everyone has just gone little nuts and it’s hard to blame them,” said Jennifer Longden.

Several customers at the south side shopping center believe the stress of the pandemic has made the mask debate far more contentious than it needs to be.

“I think people are just faced with an unprecedented thing. This is nothing we’ve ever been through before, so you’re going to see some odd behaviors,” said Longden.

“I think everybody should wear a mask to protect themselves, but it’s a matter of opinion. Everyone has a right to their opinion and how they feel,” said another customer.

This incident comes as health officials are once again encouraging all residents and businesses to be more vigilant enforcing the statewide mask mandate.

“This is a community-wide endeavor to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Paul Babcock with the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Following the shooting Monday night, a witness saw the man run behind an adjacent food market and dump the weapon near a fence, where it was later recovered by police.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the shooting. Police did not make any arrests in the case or have detailed suspect information to release.