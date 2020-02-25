Martinsville nonprofit may have to reduce services if donations don’t increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Churches in Mission in Martinsville may have to cut back their services if more donations don’t start to come in.

A study by the United Way shows one third of Morgan County’s population lives in poverty.

They've been a shoulder to lean on in the Morgan County community for decades.

They provide food, clothes, hygiene products and have a bill assistance program for those in need.

"We just have people who are trying to get by the best they can, but they just got to have help with food," said operations manger Linda Hadley.

The nonprofit’s Martinsville location has seen an influx of people coming in.

"We’re located among a variety of homeless shelters here in Martinsville, so that provides the opportunity to service those individuals," Churches in Mission Executive Director David Maurer said.

Right now, they barely have enough food to give away. Many of their shelves and freezers are empty.

"We don’t want to see nobody go hungry, especially don’t want to see the kids go hungry," Hadley said.

A recent survey by the United Way shows 33% of the 25,881 households in Morgan County fall on or below the poverty line.

Currently, when people come to Churches in Mission, they come once a week and shop like at a regular store, but that could change if donations don't increase.

"Instead of coming once a week, we might have to cut it back to where they’re going to come once every other week," Hadley said.

It's the last thing Hadley wants to see happen. Last week, someone told her they would starve without their help.

"She come in and said, 'If it wasn’t for you all helping me, I don’t know what I would do for food,'" Hadley recalled.

Haldey is ready to continue helping and hopes more donations start to pour in.

If you would like to help, the nonprofit takes clothes of all sizes, perishable and non-perishable food items.

Donations can be dropped off at 60 West Pike Street in Martinsville.

For more information, contact Churches in Mission at 765-341-6652.