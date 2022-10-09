MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Morgan County man died Saturday night after losing control of his off-road vehicle and crashing in Martinsville.

30-year-old Jacob Mayes of Martinsville was riding his ORV near the 2200 block of Wilber Road when the incident occurred. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to the area around 9:45 p.m. for an accident with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found Mayes suffering from critical injuries and he was later pronounced dead, DNR said.

An initial investigation into the crash, DNR said, shows that Mayes was driving the ORV when he lost control and was thrown off. He was not wearing a seatbelt or any safety devices, DNR said.

The investigation into Mayes’ death is active, authorities said. DNR was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Brooklyn Fire Department, Gregg Township Fire Department and Morgan County Coroner’s Office in the investigation.