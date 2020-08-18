Marion Superior Court to resume jury trials

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion Superior Court will resume jury trials next week after they were postponed earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Major felony trials will be the first cases heard. The trials will begin the week of August 24. Lower felony, misdemeanor, and civil trials will resume September 14.

There will be assigned seating and face masks are required.

Jurors who have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last month, are caring for someone with the virus, or are in quarantine have to notify the jury pool coordinator.