Marion police: Shooter claims confrontation over loud vehicle led to deadly shooting

MARION, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Marion Friday after what the shooter told police was a confrontation over a loud vehicle, according to the Marion Police Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 3200 block of South McLure Street in response to a shooting.

Officers arrived to find 32-year-old Jason Hatton lying on the ground. Police say Marion General Hospital medics arrived and immediately took Hatton to the hospital, where he died a short time later due to a single gunshot wound.

MPD says they found the shooter, a 20-year-old man, who told officers Hatton confronted him over the loudness of his vehicle. The man claims Hatton struck him in the mouth with a “billy club” before he shot Hatton with a 9mm handgun.

Police say the man’s gun was collected as evidence. MPD added that a second gun believed to be Hatton’s was collected from the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and will be submitted to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office once complete.

