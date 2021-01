MARION, Ind. — Marion police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen with “severe” autism.

Police say 16-year-old Athens Herrera was last seen in the 500 block of N. Keal wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie and red tennis shoes.

He is described as standing 5’7″ tall, weighs about 160 lbs and is said to have left without his glasses.

Authorities ask that you do not approach Herrera if you see him but instead call 911 or 765-662-9981.