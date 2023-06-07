MARION, Ind. — A Marion police offer was fired because of racist posts to his personal Facebook account, according to the Marion Police Department.

On June 7, Officer Chaz Foy was terminated by the Chief of Police, Angela Haley, after she reviewed his social media post.

“The post are not keeping with the standards of the Marion Police Department,” said Chief of Police Haley in a statement from MPD. “I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it.”

Foy was sworn into the MPD at the Board of Works Meeting in the City Hall Chambers just two days ago, according to a Facebook post from the Marion Police Department.