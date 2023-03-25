MARION, Ind. — A man has died after being found shot inside his apartment in Marion early Saturday morning.

Marion Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday at the 1000 block of West 5th Street. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers found a man lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound.

MPD said further analysis revealed that the man had been shot in the upper body. Officers on the scene attempted life-saving measures on the victim, identified as 40-year-old Walter Carpenter, before he was transported to Marion Health.

Carpenter was then brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 765-668-4417, Grant County Dispatch at 765-662-9981, or Grant

County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).