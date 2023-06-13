GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Marion man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Jacob Deck, 25, was arrested on Thursday, June 8, following an investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police Peru District, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were first alerted to Deck by a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Deck was subsequently arrested after authorities acquired search and arrest warrants granting them access to his residence in Marion. Multiple devices were discovered during the search of Deck’s home.

Deck was transported to the Grant County Jail where he has been preliminarily charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 Felony, and one count of possession of child pornography, a Level 6 Felony.