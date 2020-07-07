Marion man arrested for allegedly shooting man several times

MARION, Ind. — Police arrested a man after a shooting in Marion.

Robert Beck was charged with aggravated battery.

Marion police responded to a home on East Highland Avenue last Thursday. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

An investigation revealed Beck and his wife had separated earlier in the day.

Police say when he returned home, he found the victim in a bedroom with his wife.

A fight between Beck and the victim ensued, and police say he fired several shots.

Beck called police to report he had shot someone.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and left chest area. He was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition.