MUNCIE, Ind. – Troopers from the Indiana State Pendleton District arrested a Marion man for possession of marijuana Saturday evening after a short pursuit along Interstate 69.

According to Indiana State Police, at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, a trooper was patrolling Interstate 69 near the 241-mile marker when she noticed a blue Chevrolet Cruz with an equipment violation.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and walked up to the driver’s door when the driver attempted to flee from the trooper, according to police.

ISP stated the pursuit remained on Interstate 69 and lasted nearly ten minutes. During the pursuit the driver reportedly threw multiple bags from the vehicle.

Police say another trooper was also patrolling Interstate 69 near the 151 mile-marker when the pursuit started and was able to deploy stop sticks near the 151 mile-marker.

As the fleeing vehicle approached the 151 mile-marker, the driver saw the second trooper’s police vehicle ahead and pulled over, surrendering to police.

Police say the troopers conducted a traffic stop on the car and took the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, identified as Zachariah Avery Malek Randolph, 25, of Marion, Indiana was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony.

Dealing of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor.

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor.

Driving While Suspended (Prior) – Class A Misdemeanor.