2 dead in house fire Marion Fire Department rules accidental

MARION, Ind. — A house fire that fire officials have ruled accidental claimed the lives of two people on Sunday.

According to the Grant County Coroner’s Office, Russtina Costner, 49 and Billy Cotter, 39, were in the home at the time of the fire and were found dead inside by the time firefighters reached them. Autopsy results are still pending, the coroner’s office said.

The City of Marion Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 100 block of N. Nebraska Street on Jan. 16 at approximately 9:50 p.m. Police officers reportedly arrived first on scene and attempted to make entry into the residence but couldn’t due to a heavy amount of smoke and heat.

Firefighters reported heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence when the first engine arrived on scene. Both Costner and Cotter ended up being found by firefighters in a second floor bedroom.

The fire ended up being ruled accidental by the fire marshals.