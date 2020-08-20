Marion County’s annual homeless count numbers for 2020 show African-Americans make up 54% of the population

MARION COUNTY- Marion County’s annual homeless count numbers have been released for 2020 and African-Americans make up 54% of the population.

The Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention and the IU Public Institute conducted the Point-in-Time Count prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in January.

The results showed the number of homeless people rose only one percent this year compared to 2019.

CHIP’s Executive Director Chelsea Haring-Cozzi said historically, Black people are constantly being over-represented in the homeless population.

She thinks the way systems are set up makes is difficult for African-Americans to find permanent housing.

“There are systemic issues. There’s systemic racism across systems that are disproportionally impacting black people. Those with a criminal history tend to have much harder time finding and securing housing we see that with those experiencing homelessness,” CHIP’s Executive Director Chelae Haring-Cozzi said.

Haring-Cozzi said the impacts of COVID-19 could lead to more people becoming homeless.

To view the complete 2020 Marion County PIT Count Report click here. If you’re experiencing homelessness and needs some assistance, click here.