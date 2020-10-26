Marion County voters line up more than 3 hours before doors open for early voting

INDIANAPOLIS — Voters have been breaking records across the country this year, and that includes central Indiana.

Early voting numbers have exceeded 2016 numbers. Nearly 60 million people have cast ballots so far.

The record-breaking turnout is causing some long lines and long wait times for voters here in Marion County.

Most voters waited at least two hours to vote, but some at St. Luke’s United Methodist waited even longer–up to 8 hours.

Monday, some people started lining up as early.

“I got here at 7:30 this morning. Came by here about noon yesterday and the entire parking lot was full of cars. There was 3,000 people lined up over here,” said Jeffrey Edwards.

“So, instead of getting in a 3,000-person long line, I decided to get here about 3 ½ hours early today. Cause they don’t open until 11. Looks like I’m about the 10th person in line and maybe I’ll get out of here by 11:30 or noon.”

This year, there are six different sites for early voting in Marion County:

City-County Building, 200 E. Washington Street

MSD Lawrence Admin Building, 6501 Sunnyside Rd

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th Street

Warren Township Government Center, 501 N Post Rd

Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby Street

Krannert Park Community Center, 605 S High School Rd

The Marion County Clerk’s Office says more than 8,000 Hoosiers came out on Saturday. Voters said waiting long hours wasn’t ideal, but they made the most of it.

Different organizations also showed up to give out food and snacks.

“There was like a taco truck for free out here earlier and people walking around with snacks and water,” said Faith Elshire.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office wants to remind the public early voting at their satellite locations is happening throughout the week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. On weekends, the locations are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Voters need a valid photo ID to vote. All in-person voters are required to wear a mask at all times and keep a safe distance from others whenever possible.

You can find wait times at this website.