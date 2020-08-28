Marion County superintendents issue ‘united against racism’ statement

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — As protests against racial injustice have grown this year, there’s also been a push for anti-racism policy within institutions.

On Thursday, 11 Marion County school district superintendents representing about 135,000 students issued a “united against racism” statement.

“This requires us to engage in honest reflection, ongoing learning and constant growth. it also requires more than a statement. it requires action,” Warren Township superintendent Dr. Timothy Hanson said.

School district leaders held a forum to discuss ways to take action right now in their school districts to eliminate bias and teach anti-racism within their school communities.

They’re hoping to turn support for the black lives matter movement into real action throughout the city.