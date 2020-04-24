Marion County small business loan to receive $25 million from city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s been more than a month since John Mavrikis has served lunch from his Grecian Garden stall inside the City Market in downtown Indianapolis.

I asked him how much money he made on his last day.

“$10.85,” he said.

Mavrikis shut down his stall and is still paying his workers through the middle of May, but was cheered by the news that the City County Council, in a last minute meeting called on Zoom Friday morning, unanimously approved a plan by Mayor Joe Hogsett to make $25 million in city funds available for loans to Marion County small businesses through the Indy Chamber.

“Small businesses, what I consider mom-and-pop stores, are getting left out, and if you have 15 or ten or five employees, I think you’re being left out,” said Mavrikis who has spent the last month on the phone to lenders and state and federal officials pleading his case. “It sounds good to me, and even though you don’t get the check by Monday, as long as you know that money’s going to come in, you can make better decisions, and $25 million for just Marion County, it’s a good start.”

By logging on to Response.Indychamber.com, small businesses can begin the process to apply for funding.

“This council can take action today that will begin helping our small businesses by Monday,” said Council President Vop Osili.

“We’ll be focusing on loans of $75,000 and less per business owner,” said Ian Nicoloni, Indy Chamber Vice President of Economic Development. “This assures that we’re focusing on small businesses. We’re going to prioritize businesses with fifty and fewer employees.

“The purpose of the Paycheck Protection Program is employers maintain headcount and pay those employees during the various stay at home orders and shutdowns,” he said. “In order for that loan to be forgiven, they must use it for at least 75% payroll expenses and the remaining 25% on approved expenses things like utilities, rent, mortgage expenses.”

Mayoral Chief of Staff Thomas Cook told the council that the Small Business Administration is expected to convert the loans to grants and that way the city will be fully reimbursed by the federal government by the end of the summer and clearing small business owners of any loan debt.

“One of the main pillars of this program is that in order for a business to participate and receive the full benefit, they must continue to pay their employees for an eight-week period of time when they are receiving these funds. That’s why it’s called a Paycheck Protection Program,” said Cook.

“This is when Indianapolis comes together,” said Councilor La Keshia Jackson, “and when they say, ‘Hoosiers, we take care of our own,’ this is what it looks like.”