Marion County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to not call 911 for fireworks violations

INDIANAPOLIS– As we get closer to the Fourth of July, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind Hoosiers to not call 911 for complaints about fireworks, unless there is an emergency.

The weeks leading up to the Fourth of July are the busiest for Marion County dispatchers, officials say. The 911 center expects to answer more than 3,000 calls on the Fourth of July alone.

They’re already seeing a significant increase in call volume for fireworks violations.

Unless someone is injured, or property is damaged, officials request that residents call the non-emergency phone line at 317-327-3811. Cell phone users in Marion County can also call 311 for any non-emergency situation.

“We need citizens to do their part in ensuring that our 911 lines are not tied up with complaints about fireworks. Please consider that someone with a life or death emergency needs to get through to 911 as quickly as possible. Calling 317-327-3811 or 311 can make a real difference in ensuring that someone who really needs help, gets help faster,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office