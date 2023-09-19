INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to assist with its search for a murder suspect who was accidentally released from the Adult Detention Center (ADC) on Sept. 13.

A press release sent by MCSO officials on Tuesday indicates 28-year-old Kevin Mason was mistakenly released because of a faulty records review performed by civilian staff.

MSCO is conducting an internal investigation to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations led to Mason’s release. The investigation led to the termination of one sheriff’s office employee.

Mason was wanted in Minnesota on three warrants, per MCSO officials. He is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Minneapolis in 2021.

MCSO reported that authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one warrant. Officials believe the waiver may have helped contribute to Mason’s accidental release.

Mason is described as a 5-foot-9, 205-pound male with a cross tattooed under left eye. Mason also has “SUB” tattooed on his chest and an unidentified neck tattoo.

Hoosiers in the area are encouraged to provide any details or tips that might help law enforcement locate and identify Mason. MCSO’s Criminal Division is leading the search and being assisted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and United States Marshal Service.

Those with information on Mason’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Officials are also urging Mason to turn himself in through their safe surrender program by calling (317) 327-SAFE.

Those that actively locate Mason should call 911 immediately. Police do not advise civilians to make any attempts to capture Mason themselves.