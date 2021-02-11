Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 sex offenders

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made eight felony arrests, including one instance that involved human trafficking and three people classified as sexually violent predators.

All of them are offenders and violators who were living in Marion County but sentenced outside of the county and state. This means they moved into Marion county after being convicted of sex crimes charges.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal says cases like those make up almost half of the roughly 1,800 sex offenders who live in Marion County.

“It’s more convenient to disappear in a larger city. We don’t want them disappearing. We want the eyes on them,” Sheriff Forestal said.

Sheriff Forestal told us there will be more roundups in the future.