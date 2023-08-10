INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of multiple felony counts for dealing and possession of several narcotics, including methamphetamine.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Anthony Barnes has been convicted of seven felony counts after a two-day trial in Marion Superior Court 30 concluded this week.

In Aug. 2020, IMPD SWAT used a search warrant to access a residence in the 5000 block of Emerson Court after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Barnes was driving that had expired registration.

The search warrant led to the discovery of several narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana. Hydrocodone, and fentanyl. Detectives also found several items they said indicated a pattern of narcotic distribution.

Barnes was also convicted of the Habitual Sentencing Enhancement during the jury trial.

Barnes was convicted of the following charges:

Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Two counts of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (Level 2 and Level 3 Felonies)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

Three counts of Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 3 and Level 5 Felonies)

Barnes will have his sentencing hearing on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.