INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will likely handle between 75 and 100 cases connected to teen dating violence this year. MCSO has a deputy prosecutor assigned to handle these specific cases.

According to loveisrespect.org, 1 in 3 girls in the US have suffered emotional, physical or verbal abuse from someone they’re dating. Prosecutors add these cases often go unreported.

“If you don’t deal with it now, you’re going to take it into your college relationships, once you get out of college your adult relationships and you can continue to be in this cycle of violence for the remainder of your life,” Valerie Harvey, Teen Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Deputy Prosecuting Attorney at the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, said.

Harvey specifically focuses on criminal cases involving teens. “Domestic violence cases, battery cases, strangulation,” Harvey cited as examples of cases she prosecutes.

Harvey also warns those under 18 about the seriousness of having nude photos on your electronic devices, of yourself or someone else. “Anytime you have pictures of a person under 18 on your phone, even if they’re pictures of yourself, that’s a violation,” Harvey explained.

It’s also important that if a young person receives a nude photo they do not send it to anyone. “You can’t control what someone sends you, however, you control what you do once you receive it,” Danyette Smith, Director of Domestic Violence with the Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation, said. “Make sure you tell an adult or delete it. Once you share that with a friend or share that with anyone, you’ve now broken the law.”

Harvey and domestic violence advocates want teens and the adults in their lives to become educated on teen dating violence. “Are they trying to control their every move and want to be around them all the time,” Smith said. “Who’s not texting them? Why aren’t you responding quick enough? Just those flags alone are enough to make you want to sit down and talk to that teen.”

If a child seems withdrawn, advocates urge adults to check on them. “Are they still hanging with the same friends since they started dating,” Smith said. “Are they more in their room or on that technology device, not being able to hang up that phone.”

For teens, trusted adults advise if your partner’s behavior makes you uncomfortable and you address it with them, their next move is telling. “You should be in a relationship where you can express that and then move forward and if something doesn’t change, then you definitely should get out of that relationship,” Smith explained.

Much more helpful information regarding teen dating violence is available at www.loveisrespect.org.