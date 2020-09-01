Marion County overdose deaths up 40% in 2020, coroner’s office says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office reports 243 Hoosiers died in the county of a drug overdose from January 1 to June 30.

That is a 40% increase over the same period last year.

“Is it because of COVID and people not having the resources for the treatment that they need?” Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty questioned. “Is it the inability to cope with just simply being alone?”

This trend is concerning recovery support teams like those at PACE Indy or Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry.

“People are dying every day that don’t have to,” said diversion specialist Jeannie Reed.

Preventing people from dying and healing addictions are the heartbeat of PACE — a recovery resource and outreach center. They provide life-saving training to use Narcan.

“You would just simply place it in the individual’s nose and squeeze,” Reed said while handling the Narcan. “Life saved, simple as that.”

PACE works diligently to remove the stigma surrounding addiction.

“It has no discrimination, it has no barriers, it has no age limit,” said diversion specialist Shron Rucker. “It has no color. It touches all communities from suburban areas to the inner city.”

PACE has a number of events and activities scheduled for September’s National Recovery Month. You can learn more by visiting www.paceindy.org.