MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested and preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Criminal Recklessness following a police pursuit in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its deputies were involved in a chase near 75th Street and Allisonville Road on Sunday. Officials said the suspect, 34-year-old Robert J. Grant, struck several cars, including a police vehicle, before the pursuit ultimately ended with a vehicular collision.

MCSO deputies arrested Grant and reported that one civilian was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for examination. Officials are still investigating the incident, and final charging decisions will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.