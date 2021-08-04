GPS monitoring in Marion County: judges see defendant’s past history when making decisions about bond, release

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We continue digging for answers after a woman is allegedly murdered by her boyfriend while he was on GPS monitoring for a different, unrelated stabbing. Christie Holt’s family said the accused, Marcus Garvin, abused her for years.

They said the couple’s past, which includes domestic violence-related charges, should have prevented Garvin from being released from jail. Now, they want to encourage other survivors to leave now.

“Just don’t give up,” Lisa Fox, Christie’s biological mom, said. “Don’t ever give up hope because there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

After years of abuse, Holt’s family cannot come to terms with the way she died. Garvin is accused of brutally murdering her and dismembering her body.

“I would love for women who are out there, who are in the same positions Christie’s in, to know that there is a way out. This does not have to happen to you too,” Fox said.

Court documents show Garvin was on pre-trial release and GPS monitoring, charged with stabbing a customer at a Circle K on Shadeland Avenue on December 26, 2020. Documents said he was irritated the victim was in the bathroom too long.

Garvin’s initial bond was set at $30,000, but Judge Shatrese Flowers lowered it to $1,500 with GPS monitoring. The state objected to lowering the bond, and we are still working on discovering why they objected.

Seven months later, he is accused of murdering Christie.

“If somebody has stabbed somebody else, that is to an advocate, attempted homicide,” Kelly McBride, Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Network, said. “So that individual, in my personal opinion, should have had more repercussions than a GPS monitoring.”

Domestic violence advocates plead for people to leave volatile relationships.

“The other thing we’re seeing is 113% increase in homicides right now,” McBride said. “So, if you’re a victim of domestic violence, you need to speak to an advocate as soon as you possibly can.”

We spoke with Linda Crocheron, Advocate and Administrator for Prosecutor’s Office Advocate Division, who spoke about the issue of working with survivors in general terms. Crocheron said in domestic violence cases, an advocate from the prosecutor’s office is assigned after the defendant’s initial hearing and bond is set.

“We notify them of bail review hearings or court hearings, we attend meetings with them,” Crocheron said. “We attend depositions with them.”

Garvin was charged with battery in 2012, before the stabbing in 2020. Crocheron says a judge sees a defendant’s history before making bond decisions, specifically on cases of domestic violence.

“In a criminal history, it not only has convictions, but it also has arrests,” Crocheron explained. “So, they would look at the entire packet.”

Christie’s best friend said she tried to help her escape multiple times, but domestic violence relationships are complex.

“He wouldn’t let go of her, no matter what and I got her away so many times,” Kaitlyn Davidson said. “I wish she would have stayed gone. I wish she would have actually left.”

Advocates plead with victims to leave. They say families and friends should continue offering an encouraging ear.

Resources available

Here are a list of local and national resources for domestic violence survivors:

Call 2-1-1

Silent No More, Inc.: 317-728-6733 or find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SilentNoMoreInc. This is their website: www.silentnomoreinc.org.

Julian Center: 317-920-9320. You can also connect with them on their website: www.juliancenter.org/

Families First: 317-634-6341. You can find more information on their website: www.familiesfirstindiana.org/domestic-violence.

Domestic Violence Network: https://dvnconnect.org/