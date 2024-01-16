INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County hospitals are asking local residents to refrain from visiting emergency rooms to receive care for mild illnesses.

According to a press release from the Marion County Public Health Department, emergency rooms at hospitals have seen a surge of patients walking in with respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

MCPHD reported that the uptick is “causing a strain on the healthcare system and can result in longer wait times in emergency departments as patients with more severe symptoms receive priority treatment.” MCPHD’s release also indicates the influx of patients with respiratory illnesses have placed some hospital emergency departments at capacity.

Public health officials encourage those suffering from respiratory viruses to take the following steps:

Consider accessing urgent care sites or pharmacy-based clinics if symptoms are mild (sore throat, cough, low grade fever).

Check with your medical provider or local hospital website to determine what alternatives may be available such as telehealth or online care options.

Wash hands frequently, especially before eating, after using the restroom, and after coughing or sneezing. Ideally, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.

Clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in the home like doorknobs, toilet handles, faucets and light switches.

Stay home from work if you have illness symptoms and keep kids home from school when they are sick.

Get vaccinated. Vaccines are available for all three of these respiratory viruses — flu, COVID-19 and RSV — and it is not too late.

MCPHD still encourages those with significant illness symptoms like shortness of breath, high fevers or difficulty breathing to seek care via emergency departments. Public health officials believe viruses will continue to circulate consistently over the next few weeks, as flu numbers often don’t peak until late February or March in most years.