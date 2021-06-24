Marion County Health Department to host free HIV testing event

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department (MCHD) announced Thursday an upcoming a free HIV testing event.
The event will be held Saturday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1650 N. College Ave. (the location of the health department’s Ryan White HIV Services Program and Substance Use Outreach Services.)
MCHD said free HIV tests will be offered, as well as food and entertainment. HIV self-tests will also be available.
The health department said the event is part of an ongoing effort to end HIV in Marion County after being named in 2019 as one of 48 counties in the United States to receive additional targeted funding and support through a federal initiative, Ending the HIV Epidemic.
The overall goal of the initiative is to lower the number of new HIV infections in the U.S. by 90% by the year 2030.
For more information on the Ryan White HIV Services Program, please visit ryanwhiteindytga.org or call 317-221-4623.
More information about Ending the HIV Epidemic is available at CDC.gov/endhiv.