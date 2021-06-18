Marion County Health Department hosting ‘Vaccinate Indy’ tour

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is hoping a touring vaccination clinic and sweepstakes will help promote COVID-19 vaccine uptake.
The department is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics through July 2. Anyone who gets vaccinated at one of these clinics or pop-up locations will be entered to win a selection of prizes.
“We are continuing to step up our efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccines in our neighborhoods and
provide education on the benefits of the vaccine,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical
Officer of the Health Department. “The data is clear: nearly every person hospitalized or dying from
COVID-19 is unvaccinated. Come to a pop-up clinic near you to get your shot, win some prizes from our
generous community partners, and protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19.”
There will be daily drawings for smaller items, with the winners of the larger prizes selected following July 2. The prizes include:
• A package of two Indianapolis Colts Season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey
• Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis
2020 All Star jersey
• Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey
• Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
• A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership
• Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks
For more information about the sweepstakes, visit marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.