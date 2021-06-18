Marion County Health Department hosting ‘Vaccinate Indy’ tour

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is hoping a touring vaccination clinic and sweepstakes will help promote COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

The department is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics through July 2. Anyone who gets vaccinated at one of these clinics or pop-up locations will be entered to win a selection of prizes.

“We are continuing to step up our efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccines in our neighborhoods and

provide education on the benefits of the vaccine,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical

Officer of the Health Department. “The data is clear: nearly every person hospitalized or dying from

COVID-19 is unvaccinated. Come to a pop-up clinic near you to get your shot, win some prizes from our

generous community partners, and protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19.”

There will be daily drawings for smaller items, with the winners of the larger prizes selected following July 2. The prizes include:

• A package of two Indianapolis Colts Season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

• Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis

2020 All Star jersey

• Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

• Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

• A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

• Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

For more information about the sweepstakes, visit marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.